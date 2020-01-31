Select/Non-select schools remain split after proposals fail to receive two-thirds vote at LHSAA Annual Convention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to once again combine schools for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association received more votes in favor of it but did not reach the two-thirds threshold for passage.
The proposal by Thomas Byler of North Vermilion was Item 12 on the agenda of the 2020 LHSAA Annual Convention.
The vote was 179-165 but was not enough required for a constitutional change.
Another proposal related to putting select and non-select schools together again also failed to reach the two-thirds vote.
The split between select and non-select schools took effect for the 2012-2013 season.
