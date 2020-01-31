La. Dept. of Health: No confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Louisiana

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with guidance from the CDC, we have expanded our recommendation for providers and healthcare facilities to contact the Louisiana Department of Health to report any individual who has traveled to China in the last 14 days and shows signs of upper or lower respiratory tract infection. As a result, we do expect that the number of persons under investigation will increase, but that does not necessarily mean that the risk to the public is increasing. Rather, it means we are being proactive and taking every precaution,” said Dr. Billioux.