KIRAN: Former councilman calls for EBR Clerk of Court Doug Welborn to resign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Darrell Glasper did not hold back about East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn and Chief Deputy Greg Brown.
“I think it is in Doug's best interest to fire Greg Brown and to resign,” said Glasper.
The strong words come after three women came forward to the 9News Investigators, claiming unwanted sexual advances by the second in command at the Clerk of Court’s Office. One of them even accused Welborn himself of sexual harassment. Thursday, Jan. 30, another alleged victim came forward.
“When your friends call you crying and pouring their hearts out, but will not come forward for fear of retaliation, it places a heavy burden on your shoulders that is really hard to carry,” said the person.
To protect the person’s identity, WAFB has not released their name.
“Even though you know in your heart you’re doing the right thing, you feel ashamed like you’re the one who is wrong when in reality, you’re the victim," the person said.
Glasper is now speaking out to give others a voice, especially given how long he says he’s known Welborn and Brown.
“It’s a 30-year relationship,” said Glasper.
Attorney Jill Craft alleges another former clerk of court employee also endured unwanted sexual advances and because she turned them down and reported them, she was ultimately fired.
“There are multiple cases I think that’s going to come forward because I know multiple people have talk to me about it over the years and they all know that this is a pattern,” said Glasper.
He’s referring to a pattern of women who did not give in to the advances or reported them, then being retaliated against.
“[It’s] a pattern by Greg Brown and also a pattern by Doug being the protector, so to speak. He protected him,” said Glasper.
When the 9News Investigators called Welborn Wednesday, Jan. 29 and asked if he was aware of any complaints on Brown, Welborn said he did not.
“I’m calling him a liar. I’m calling him a bold-faced liar because Darrel W. Glasper told not only Doug, who did not want to listen, I told everybody in Baton Rouge what kind of behavior this man was exemplifying with these women,” said Glasper.
Glasper says he has been sounding the alarm for years now, so much so that he personally called Brown, but claims Brown reported it as “threatening a public official” and had deputies sent to Glasper’s home. Now though, Glasper says enough is enough, specifically talking about Welborn.
“You been there 29 years. It’s time to go home,” said Glasper.
The 9News Investigators did call Welborn, but he did not answer. His lawyer, Renee Culotta, did send the following statement:
"East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn has no intention to resign and there are no plans to terminate Chief Deputy Greg Brown. They did nothing wrong.
Darrell Glasper’s request for resignation and termination is a personal, political vendetta against them. It is not the first time that he has attempted to attack Mr. Welborn and Mr. Brown.
Pursuant to the Clerk of Court’s policy, complaints of discrimination, harassment or retaliation are thoroughly investigated; there have been no substantiated sexual harassment complaints made against Doug Welborn or Greg Brown."
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.