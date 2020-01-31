Kenner PD: Pregnant woman killed in possible road rage crash

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police say a pregnant woman is dead following a crash involving two vehicles on West Esplanade Ave. near David Dr.
Around 12:30 Thursday afternoon a driver swerved off the road and hit a utility pole killing the driver. Investigators say they believe the crash may be the result of a road rage incident.
Kenner Police have identified the deceased driver as 22-year-old Jade Lewis of New Orleans. Police say she was in the late stages of pregnancy.
The person behind the wheel of the second vehicle also lost control and hit another power pole, which snapped in half.
That driver was rushed to the hospital.
Criminal charges may be brought up in the case.
The crash remains under investigation.
