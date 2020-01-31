IBM hosting job fair in Baton Rouge Saturday, Feb. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IBM is holding a job fair Saturday, Feb. 1 in Baton Rouge to fill openings for experienced and emerging information technology professionals at its flagship Client Innovation Center downtown.
The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center, located at 201 Community College Dr.
The country’s top-ranked state workforce development program, LED FastStart, is supporting the fair. Interviews will be conducted on-site. Attendees should dress professionally and bring their résumé.
“IBM’s presence in Louisiana’s capital demonstrates the confidence it has in the Louisiana workforce, and we are proud to work with Louisiana’s higher education community to provide companies like IBM with a world-class workforce. As IBM continues to play a vital role in the growth of Louisiana’s IT industry, we are confident that Baton Rouge will continue to support the IBM team with skilled professionals for the leading IT opportunities of the future,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton.
IBM is looking to fill about 35 positions in Baton Rouge and is seeking applicants proficient in analytics, enterprise applications, interactive experience and mobile application development, and Python, Java, SAP, SQL, Oracle, and Big Data.
To view available jobs, click here.
