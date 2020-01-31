Free tax preparation available for people who make less than $55k/yr

This Feb. 13, 2019, file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File/AP)
By Mykal Vincent | January 31, 2020 at 7:17 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 7:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials are offering free tax preparation at multiple locations through the VITA program.

Eligible candidates must make less than $55,000 a year.

Certified tax preparers will be at the following locations:

Division of Human Development and Services

4523 Plank Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

(225) 358-4561

Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment

Charles R. Kelly Community Center

3535 Riley St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

(225) 357-5013

Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment

Chaneyville Community Center

13211 Jackson Road

Zachary, LA 70791

(225) 658-9790

Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

4000 Gus Young Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

(225)389-7679 or (225) 389-7625

Fridays, 9:00am-3:00pm, by appointment

Call the phone number listed at each site to schedule your appointment and receive free tax preparation assistance.

