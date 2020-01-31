Free tax preparation available for people who make less than $55k/yr

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials are offering free tax preparation at multiple locations through the VITA program.
Eligible candidates must make less than $55,000 a year.
Certified tax preparers will be at the following locations:
Division of Human Development and Services
4523 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(225) 358-4561
Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Charles R. Kelly Community Center
3535 Riley St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(225) 357-5013
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Chaneyville Community Center
13211 Jackson Road
Zachary, LA 70791
(225) 658-9790
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
4000 Gus Young Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225)389-7679 or (225) 389-7625
Fridays, 9:00am-3:00pm, by appointment
Call the phone number listed at each site to schedule your appointment and receive free tax preparation assistance.
