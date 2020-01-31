FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, cool weekend on the way, then rain returns middle of next week

While Monday stays mostly dry, rain returns for the middle of the week. A cold front will track from west to east across the lower Mississippi Valley, bringing showers and thunderstorms to Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday. Rains could even linger into Thursday. The Storm Team expects widespread rain totals of 1” to 2”, with locally higher totals over the three-day spell. In addition, early indications from the NWS Storm Prediction Center include a potential for severe weather for the WAFB region Wednesday.