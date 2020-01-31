FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, cool weekend on the way, then rain returns middle of next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bulk of Friday morning’s rains moved east of the Baton Rouge area before sunrise, but clouds remained over the area throughout the day. In fact, those clouds were more persistent and more dense than expected, keeping afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the WAFB region.
Clouds will linger over the WAFB region through the night and into early Saturday morning before thinning during the afternoon. The Baton Rouge area can expect Saturday sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 40s with an afternoon high in the upper 50s as the sun returns.
Sunday is Groundhog Day. It’s also Super Bowl Sunday! The day will come with plenty of sunshine. Expect a chilly morning under mainly clear skies with sunrise temperatures dipping into the upper 30s across much of the northern half of the WAFB region, but the area warms nicely with the afternoon sunshine taking temperatures to near 70° for the Red Stick.
This weekend’s dry-out is most welcomed. Unfortunately, the dry spell won’t last long.
While Monday stays mostly dry, rain returns for the middle of the week. A cold front will track from west to east across the lower Mississippi Valley, bringing showers and thunderstorms to Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday. Rains could even linger into Thursday. The Storm Team expects widespread rain totals of 1” to 2”, with locally higher totals over the three-day spell. In addition, early indications from the NWS Storm Prediction Center include a potential for severe weather for the WAFB region Wednesday.
The Storm Team’s extended outlook for the following Friday and weekend (Feb. 7 through 9) looks mild and dry, at least for now.
