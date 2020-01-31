FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains moving out; wet, slick streets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few scattered showers during the overnight hours have resulted in wet streets for your Friday morning commute, however, the rain continues to move eastward and First Alert Doppler radar shows the overall coverage is tapering off.
Throughout the day Friday, expect more clouds than not, light northwest winds and a cool high of 61°.
Overnight into the weekend, partly cloudy, chilly, and dry, with a low in the mid 40°s.
Saturday and again Sunday, no mention of rain for the first few days of February. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 60° on Saturday.
More sunshine and a warmer Sunday with highs pushing into the upper 60°s.
