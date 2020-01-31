Emmitt Williams provides ‘big man’ presence for LSU

“A lot of times in the first half, he caught it on the roll or behind the defense and things like that. And second half, he had a couple back to the basket post moves that were huge baskets for us and huge buckets for us. He played really, really well. But our team certainly feeds off his energy. I think the crowd feeds off his energy. He’s got a magnetic personality and people enjoy being around him. He’s got really good energy to him,” Wade added.