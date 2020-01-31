Emmitt Williams provides ‘big man’ presence for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wins keep coming for LSU head coach Will Wade and his Tigers.
LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) has nine straight victories following Wednesday night’s 90-76 triumph over Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“I thought the crowd was great, especially for a 6 o’clock tip," said Wade. "I thought it filled in. The crowd gave us a huge, huge lift. We played well. [I] thought it was one of our better games of the year. I don’t think the lead ever got below nine in the second half. Thought Andre Hyatt played great. The tipped dunk, obviously, off the missed layup. The tip-in at the end of the first half was big.”
The starting lineup for the Tigers certainly did its job putting numbers on the scoreboard, as all five starters scored in double digits against the Crimson Tide.
Sophomore Forward Emmitt Williams was all over the place for LSU, scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Williams is only listed at 6-foot-6 but he continues to do his best to give the Tigers a strong, physical presence in the paint with Kavell Bigby Williams and Naz Reid departed from last year’s squad.
“A lot of times in the first half, he caught it on the roll or behind the defense and things like that. And second half, he had a couple back to the basket post moves that were huge baskets for us and huge buckets for us. He played really, really well. But our team certainly feeds off his energy. I think the crowd feeds off his energy. He’s got a magnetic personality and people enjoy being around him. He’s got really good energy to him,” Wade added.
“Emmitt brings energy every game," noted senior guard Skylar Mays. "It’s not just some games. He’s our anchor on defense, he’s the most vocal guy, he’s the backline, and he’s been doing a great job for us all year. He’s part of the reason we’re on a nine-game win streak and that’s something he’s going to be consistent with and that’s something we can bank on every game.”
Next up for Williams and LSU is an 11 a.m. tipoff against Ole Miss (10-10, 1-6 SEC) at the PMAC on Saturday. The Tigers beat the Rebels, 80-76, on the road roughly two weeks ago.
