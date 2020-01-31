Drew Brees talks about future and Super Bowl chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints, and future Hall of Famer, quarterback Drew Brees opened up about the season, the offseason and his plans for the future in an interview with USA Today Sports.
Brees has played in the NFL for 19 seasons and fans have wondered if now is when Brees will decide to hang-up his cleats. Brees, however, doesn’t see the decision to retire as coming that easy.
”There’s a lot that goes into it,” said Brees. “It's not just a simple ‘you wake up one day and know’, I think there’s a process.”
The Saints have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL recently, but after three consecutive heartbreaking playoff losses, most infamously the no-call in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, some have wondered if the Saints’ championship window has closed.
“I think we are in the window, that’s the way I look at it,” said Brees. “We’ve got a great opportunity.”
While this football season is technically not over yet with the Super Bowl this weekend, Brees said that he has taken the time to be with his family.
“My kids are heavily involved in sports so just being involved in their lives is great,” said Brees.
Brees threw for nearly 3,000 yards this season and 27 touchdown passes, despite missing five games due to a thumb injury.
Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 during the injury stretch. However, some NFL analysts say Taysom Hill could be the next Saints quarterback.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.