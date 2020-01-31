Carnival Cruise Line announces restrictions amid Coronavirus outbreak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival Cruise Line has announced new travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus outbreak. All guests who have traveled to China in the last 14 days prior to their embarkation day will not be allowed to sail, according to the company.
Some Carnival ships sail out of New Orleans.
The travel restrictions have been put in place after receiving advice from the Cruise Lines International Association and health officials.
“The safety and health of passengers is the number one priority of [Cruise Lines International Association] and its member lines maintain close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including the World Health Organization, and are continually assessing and modifying policies and procedures as developments emerge,” said the Cruise Lines International Association in a statement.
Other cruise lines have adopted similar restrictions and all cruise lines will take additional precautions through passive and active screenings of passengers and crew before embarking on cruise ships.
The Bahamas, a popular cruise ship destination, has put in stricter regulations as the island nation is not allowing any guests who have been to China in the last 20 days.
These changes come in light of a Carnival-operated cruise ship being docked in Italy with a potential case of the Coronavirus. The passenger ended up only having the flu and the ship was allowed to continue cruises.
The Coronavirus has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide with 213 killed. The United States has also advised against all travel to China.
