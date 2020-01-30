You’re at greater risk of flu than coronavirus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone is talking about the deadly coronavirus strain, but experts say the flu is the bigger concern in Louisiana.
In fact, school officials in Lake Charles closed one school until next week because so many people were out sick.
State health officials say Louisiana is still seeing widespread flu cases.
“You’re at much greater risk of flu right now,” said Dr. Frank Welch, medical director for Community Preparedness at the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). “Unless you have traveled to Wuhan City, China or had very close contact with someone who has traveled there in the last two weeks, the bottom line is you’re not at risk by walking past them or casual contact with them or anything like that.”
The best thing to do is exactly what you would do to prevent any other illness: wash your hands, cover your cough, stay away from those who are sick, and if you are sick, STAY HOME!
