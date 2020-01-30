The Young and the Restless renewed until 2024

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “But THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers, and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”