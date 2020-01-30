Vanessa Bryant makes emotional Instagram post about death of husband, daughter

(WAFB) - Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star, Kobe Bryant, made an emotional Instagram post about the NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26.
Vanessa posted to Instagram thanking everyone for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.
“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Bryant said in the post.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
On the day of his death, Kobe was on his way to help coach the Lady Mambas. Two of Gianna’s teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were also on board, along with three of their parents. Girls basketball coach, Christina Mauser, was also on board. The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.