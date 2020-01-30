The Ultimate Super Bowl Meatballs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready for the Super Bowl? Well, I have a great appetizer option for you. If you like Buffalo wings, you will love this great spin on traditional meatballs. Your family and friends will too!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 3 dozen
Ingredients for Meatballs:
½ pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 eggs
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
pinch ground thyme
pinch ground basil
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
Ingredients for Buffalo-barbecue Sauce:
¼ cup Tabasco® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce
½ cup barbecue sauce
¼ cup butter
½ cup ketchup
1 tbsp minced jalapeño
2 tbsps brown sugar
1 tbsp Louisiana cane syrup
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp Creole mustard
dash Worcestershire sauce
salt to taste
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, combine meats, onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and eggs. Using your hands, blend all ingredients well.
Season with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, thyme, basil, and hot sauce. Continue to mix until seasonings are well blended.
Mix in bread crumbs. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs.
In a 14-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove meatballs from pan and set aside.
In same pan, whisk together ketchup, barbecue sauce, jalapeño, brown sugar, cane syrup, and vinegar.
Add mustard, Worcestershire, salt, and Tabasco® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce. Continue to whisk until ingredients begin to simmer.
Place cooked meatballs into sauce, reduce heat to simmer, and cook 15–20 minutes.
Sprinkle in fresh parsley. Transfer meatballs and sauce to a chafing dish and serve hot.
