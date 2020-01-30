The Ultimate Super Bowl Meatballs

The Ultimate Super Bowl Meatballs
If you like Buffalo wings, you will love this great spin on traditional meatballs. (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | January 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready for the Super Bowl? Well, I have a great appetizer option for you. If you like Buffalo wings, you will love this great spin on traditional meatballs. Your family and friends will too!

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 3 dozen

Ingredients for Meatballs:

½ pound ground beef

½ pound ground pork

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 eggs

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

pinch ground thyme

pinch ground basil

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

Ingredients for Buffalo-barbecue Sauce:

¼ cup Tabasco® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce

½ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup butter

½ cup ketchup

1 tbsp minced jalapeño

2 tbsps brown sugar

1 tbsp Louisiana cane syrup

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Creole mustard

dash Worcestershire sauce

salt to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine meats, onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and eggs. Using your hands, blend all ingredients well.

Season with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, thyme, basil, and hot sauce. Continue to mix until seasonings are well blended.

Mix in bread crumbs. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs.

In a 14-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove meatballs from pan and set aside.

In same pan, whisk together ketchup, barbecue sauce, jalapeño, brown sugar, cane syrup, and vinegar.

Add mustard, Worcestershire, salt, and Tabasco® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce. Continue to whisk until ingredients begin to simmer.

Place cooked meatballs into sauce, reduce heat to simmer, and cook 15–20 minutes.

Sprinkle in fresh parsley. Transfer meatballs and sauce to a chafing dish and serve hot.

