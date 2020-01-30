SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: 2 wanted after allegedly stealing cash, prescription meds, other items from unlocked vehicles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two people accused of targeting three different neighborhoods in order to steal items out of unlocked vehicles.
LPSO officials say on Jan. 11, two unidentified people targeted three neighborhoods in the parish, including homes off Kirby Road, South Point subdivision, and Rolling Meadows.
View surveillance video below:
The two people, believed to be men, were reportedly pulling on vehicles handles to see if they were locked or not. Any vehicle that was unlocked was rifled through, authorities say. LPSO says computers, cash, and prescriptions medications were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
