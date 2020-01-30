SU Ag Center releases CBD products to pharmacies in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center, along with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, has released CBD products to licensed pharmacies throughout Louisiana.
Leaders from both organizations will discuss the products, the partnership, and other pertinent information during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 30. The announcement will be held at 10 a.m. at the H&W Drug Store Dispensary on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.
The university partnered with Ilera in November of 2018 after a contract with Advanced Biomedics went sour.
