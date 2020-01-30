Students evacuated at East Ascension High following ruptured gas pipe; no injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at East Ascension High School were evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish School Board says a gas line that runs from the teachers' lounge to an upstairs restroom broke and caused an odor, alerting staff.
The building was evacuated immediately to ensure the safety of students and staff while emergency crews investigated.
Staff were able to repair the broken pipe and are working with officials to air out the building to reduce the smell of natural gas.
The campus is safe, according to APSB, and once residual odors are removed, officials say they anticipate resuming normal operations on campus.
