Take these precautions to keep your information safe as 2020 Census nears

“It’s going to be from the US Department of Commerce, it’s going to say United States Census Bureau. It’s going to be a very thorough survey, but it’s never going to ask for your social security number, it’s never going to ask for your account numbers or your mother’s maiden name. It’s not going to ask you that personal information. It’s going to ask generic stuff like how many people are in your household," says Angela Guth, president of the Better Business Bureau Lake Charles.