No. 22 LSU looks for home win vs Ole Miss

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi's Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 36 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.