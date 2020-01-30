MVSU looks for home win vs Jackson St.

STEPPING IT UP: The Delta Devils have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 84 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 61.6 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 27.3 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.