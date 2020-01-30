Member of cleaning crew accused of theft from charter school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of a school’s cleaning crew is wanted by police for allegedly stealing electronics from the building.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for Henry Dunn, 37.
The alleged theft happened at a Baton Rouge charter school, officials say. The reported theft was captured on camera.
The missing items are worth $8,690, which makes this a felony case.
If you know anything regarding Dunn’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit information.
