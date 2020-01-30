2 masked suspects wanted for alleged armed robbery at Lucky Dollar Casino in WBR Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two masked people who reportedly committed an armed robbery at the Lucky Dollar Casino in Port Allen.
Officials say the incident happened Friday, Jan. 24 around 3 a.m. at the casino on N Lobdell Highway. The two robbers were reportedly dressed in dark clothing, hoodies, and masks. Investigators say they entered the business by shattering the glass front door. Then, they reportedly confronted a security guard with a handgun and forcibly entered the cashier area and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The two then reportedly fled out of the back door of the casino.
Anyone with information is asked to call WBRSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 225-382-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
View surveillance video below:
