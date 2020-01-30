Man recovering after being stabbed in the face

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is recovering after a being stabbed in his face and police need your help to find the person responsible.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators were called to the 600 block of Elmer Avenue at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The road is located off Scenic Hwy not too far from Blount Road.
The initial call was for a reported assault. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from stab wounds to his face.
Additional information regarding his condition were not available. However, police believe he will survive his injuries.
If you know anything that can help investigators find the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
