No. 6 LSU gymnastics returns to PMAC to face No. 7 Alabama

LSU has won the last five regular-season meetings over Alabama and the last three of them were inside the PMAC. Back in 2016, a school record sellout crowd of 13,256 watched No. 4 LSU take down No. 3 Alabama, 197.925-196.225. It happened again two years later in 2018 with a 197.450-196.725 victory in front of a crowd of 17,729.