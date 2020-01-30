Laissez les bon temps rouler: Brees, Kamara shine in NFL Super Bowl commercial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even in a Mardi Gras parade, Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara can always find each other.
The Saints duo star in a new NFL 100 commerical before Super Bowl 54.
In the video, tweeted out by the Saints on Jan. 29, Kamara runs through a Mardi Gras parade with football in hand, then throws the football over his shoulder up to the balcony where Brees is standing. Brees then points down the street and throws the football before the commercial ends.
The National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers will play against the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will be televised on FOX.
