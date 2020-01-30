KIRAN: In lawsuit, former employee in Clerk of Court’s Office claims she was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lawsuit claims a woman formerly employed in the office of East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn was the alleged victim of retaliation after reporting sexual harassment.
The filing, entered Jan. 22, states since 2012, a female employee, Barbara Bracken, was subjected to unwelcome sexual harassment by Greg Brown, the deputy chief in Welborne’s office.
Among the allegations noted in the lawsuit are that Brown required Bracken to meet him alone in his office and that he discussed his sexual history, sexual preferences, and sexual relationships.
Welborn and another supervisor in the office were reportedly informed of the harassment in 2013, the lawsuit states. The suit notes Brown’s alleged sexual harassment of Bracken then stopped.
However, according to the lawsuit, retaliation began shortly thereafter.
The situation reportedly escalated in 2018 when Bracken confronted Brown about the alleged retaliation. The lawsuit states Brown responded by saying Bracken was “going to do what [Brown] said he was going to do,” and that “nobody was going to believe” her sexual harassment allegations. Bracken says she was later fired.
The attorney representing the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office responded to the lawsuit by saying:
"The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office has a written policy prohibiting all forms of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. The Clerk of Court trains all employees on the policy, encourages employees to report alleged violations of the policy, and conducts investigations into alleged violations of the policy. All of this is for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the law.
Both the Clerk of Court Doug Welborn and Chief Deputy Greg Brown deny they have sexually harassed any employees or retaliated against them.
Specifically addressing the recent lawsuit brought by Barbara Bracken, Ms. Bracken first made her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation only after her employment with the Clerk of Court’s office ended for other reasons. In keeping with the Clerk of Court’s policy, these allegations were investigated - although Ms. Bracken refused to participate in the investigation. That investigation concluded that Ms. Breacken’s allegations of harassment and retaliation were not substantiated. Ms. Bracken then filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; the EEOC investigated and dismissed her charge. Unfortunately, she has now opted to file a lawsuit. The Clerk of Court is prepared to vigorously defend this lawsuit."
Welborn also granted WAFB an interview related to the lawsuit in which he claimed he had no recollection of complaints made against Brown.
WAFB advised Welborn that other women formerly employed by the clerk’s office, who are not part of the lawsuit, made claims that sexual harassment was pervasive in the office.
“I really don’t know what they’re talking about,” said Welborn. “I don’t believe in sexual harassment because I don’t believe there’s a place for it in any work or in any job.”
Hear from those women, Bracken’s attorney, Jill Craft, and Doug Welborn in their full interviews, plus new allegations raised against the clerk himself tonight on 9News at 10.
