KIRAN: In lawsuit, former employee in Clerk of Court’s Office claims she was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment

Specifically addressing the recent lawsuit brought by Barbara Bracken, Ms. Bracken first made her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation only after her employment with the Clerk of Court’s office ended for other reasons. In keeping with the Clerk of Court’s policy, these allegations were investigated - although Ms. Bracken refused to participate in the investigation. That investigation concluded that Ms. Breacken’s allegations of harassment and retaliation were not substantiated. Ms. Bracken then filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; the EEOC investigated and dismissed her charge. Unfortunately, she has now opted to file a lawsuit. The Clerk of Court is prepared to vigorously defend this lawsuit."