Former BRPD chief now running training division at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Carl Dabadie, is now running the training division at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson with EBRSO confirmed the news Wednesday, Jan. 29, saying the former chief joined the office at the beginning of the year and came from Louisiana State Police’s (LSP) training division.
Dabadie announced his retirement from BRPD back in the summer of 2017. Jonny Dunnam was named interim chief. Dabadie later applied to be the chief of the LSU Police Department, but was beaten out by Brant Thompson.
In December of 2017, Murphy Paul, the current chief, took over command at BRPD. Paul also came from LSP.
