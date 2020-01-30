FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet Thursday morning with nothing to speak of on First Alert Doppler radar. Visibility through southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi looks good.
Looking forward to a dry and relatively mild winter day with partly cloudy skies and light easterly winds. Afternoon highs in the normal range for this time of year at 62°.
Overnight, expect a few showers to develop with a 50% coverage and a low of 47°.
We’ll keep the 50% coverage of light rain in the forecast for Friday morning before a cloudy, cool high tomorrow of 60°.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.