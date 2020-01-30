FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected Friday morning, but chances of severe weather very low

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB viewing area did get a little sunshine Thursday, but clouds will thicken into the evening and could even deliver a couple of light showers before midnight.
After midnight, however, rains will start ramping up across south Louisiana, with rain likely for much of the WAFB area before dawn. A low pressure center in the northern Gulf will track from west to east near the coast, sending rains inland early Friday morning.
Although rain is likely, the Storm Team is not concerned about severe weather. The First Alert forecast calls for few, if any, thunderstorms for the northern half of the WAFB region, although some coastal residents could hear some morning thunder.
The Gulf low will steadily move eastward through the morning, taking most, if not all of the rain east of the viewing area by midday Friday. Rain totals along the coast could reach 0.5″ or more in spots, but most locations farther inland can expect less than 0.25″ for the day. In fact, communities near and north of the La./Miss. state line may even get through the day essentially rain-free. Friday daybreak temperatures for Baton Rouge will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs reaching 60° or so.
The rains may be gone by Friday’s lunch hour, but clouds will hang around through the afternoon and into the night. We could still have some clouds lingering into early Saturday, but skies should be clearing through the day. Sunrise temperatures Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s for the Red Stick, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 60s for many WAFB communities thanks to the return of welcomed sunshine.
Sunday is Groundhog Day (Feb. 2), and if Punxsutawney Phil lived in south Louisiana, he would certainly see his shadow Sunday morning. FYI groundhog “watchers”, the forecast for Phil’s Sunday morning includes clouds and maybe even snow showers across western Pennsylvania. According to legend, Phil not seeing his shadow implies an early arrival of spring.
For the Baton Rouge area, Sunday will open with a “winter-ish” chill as some of WAFB‘s northern communities could dip into the upper 30s before sunrise. But not to worry, abundant sunshine will warm the area nicely through the day, with Sunday afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70°.
Be sure to get out and enjoy the dry weekend because rain is back next week.
Highs will reach around 70° Monday, with scattered showers returning for the afternoon and evening. The Storm Team is calling for low to mid 70s Tuesday, accompanied with widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Unfortunately, it looks like that front will slow as it works its way across Louisiana, meaning rain is likely Wednesday too, with a potential for some lingering showers into Thursday.
Clearing skies for the following Friday could lead into another dry February weekend (Feb. 8 and 9).
