FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected Friday morning, but chances of severe weather very low

The Gulf low will steadily move eastward through the morning, taking most, if not all of the rain east of the viewing area by midday Friday. Rain totals along the coast could reach 0.5″ or more in spots, but most locations farther inland can expect less than 0.25″ for the day. In fact, communities near and north of the La./Miss. state line may even get through the day essentially rain-free. Friday daybreak temperatures for Baton Rouge will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs reaching 60° or so.