BRFD unveils new aerial truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has a brand new tool to fight fires and keep you and your family safe.
The department now has a new 109-foot ladder custom built fire truck. It replaces a truck from 1998. The fire department says they only replace trucks when absolutely necessary, but this new truck was very much needed.
“It gives us the ability to have newer, safer equipment for our firefighters to run on, which in turn gives better protections for the citizens of Baton Rouge,” said Chief Ed Smith.
The new truck took about 10 months to build, BRFD says.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.