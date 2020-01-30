Baton Rouge General, Baton Rouge Clinic join Mayo Clinic Care Network

Information provided by the Baton Rouge General.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge General (BRG) and The Baton Rouge Clinic (the Clinic) are the newest members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of independent health systems selected to work with Mayo Clinic to offer world-class care to patients and communities around the country.
BRG and the Clinic are the first health care organizations in Louisiana to join the Network. Through this collaboration, both care providers will have access to Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise, including its research, diagnostic and treatment resources.
Patients, through their physician, will have access to the latest Mayo Clinic research and treatment recommendations at no additional cost and close to home. By combining their trusted local physicians’ understanding of their unique medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, patients can often avoid the expense and inconvenience of additional appointments and travel.
“We know that patients want more access and convenience, a shift that is fundamentally changing the way we provide care,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO of Baton Rouge General. “This collaboration means our patients can work with their existing BRG physician to take advantage of Mayo Clinic’s research and resources, without leaving their homes and families.”
Mayo Clinic developed the first integrated, multispecialty group practice more than 150 years ago. It is now the largest nonprofit group practice in the world, serving about 1.3 million patients annually. Mayo Clinic health care providers across medical specialties work together to advance medical knowledge through research and education, and apply that knowledge to patient care.
“As we explored the potential for collaboration with Mayo Clinic, it was clear that our values are remarkably similar,” said Dr. Louis Minsky, Chief of Staff at BRG. “From a physician’s perspective, I look forward to using their resources to strengthen patient relationships and preserve their ability to obtain the best care here at home.”
As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, BRG and the Clinic may have access to:
- AskMayoExpert: Point-of-care tool that offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions and includes medical protocols, recommendations for treatment, and medical references. The database can be used wherever health care is provided.
- eConsults: BRG and the Clinic physicians can contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.
- eBoards: Live video conferences enable BRG and the Clinic medical teams to review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic multidisciplinary panel and other doctors within the Mayo Clinic Care Network.
- Health Care Consulting: As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, physicians can access Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.
- Staff from BRG and the Clinic also can use patient education materials and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.
“When our four founding physicians started The Baton Rouge Clinic in 1946 they understood the value of physicians working together to improve patient care. And today, we continue to build upon that belief as we join the Mayo Clinic Care Network with Baton Rouge General,” says Ed Silvey, CEO of The Baton Rouge Clinic. “Our relationship with Mayo Clinic gives our physicians access to Mayo Clinic research and resources – to treat patients close to home.”
The hospital system was vetted together with Baton Rouge Clinic as part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network’s comprehensive evaluation process. This included on-site visits and an in-depth review of the organizations’ governance structure, clinical practice and business practices, as well as its quality, safety and service efforts.
"We are pleased to welcome Baton Rouge General and the Baton Rouge Clinic to the network," said Dr. Ryan Uitti, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network's Southeast Region. “Both health care organizations have a long history of improving the health and well-being of the community through dedicated, high-quality care. We look forward to working with Baton Rouge General and Baton Rouge Clinic, collaborating to complement specialty expertise and enhance locally provided care."
Mayo Clinic launched the Mayo Clinic Care Network in 2011. It has more than 40 member organizations across the U.S. and in Asia, Mexico and the Middle East. For more information, visit brgeneral.org/mayo.
About Baton Rouge General Medical Center Baton Rouge General Medical Center is the area’s first community hospital with 588 licensed beds between two campuses. Baton Rouge General opened its doors in 1900, and has provided the Greater Baton Rouge community with high-quality healthcare for generations. An accredited teaching hospital since 1991, Baton Rouge General serves as an affiliate of Tulane University School of Medicine, and offers other medical education programs, including a School of Nursing, School of Radiologic Technology, Family Medicine Residency Program, Internal Medicine Residency Program, and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. For more information, visit BRGeneral.org, find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BatonRougeGeneral and follow us on Twitter at @BRGeneral.
About The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC
The Baton Rouge Clinic is recognized as the premier multispecialty clinic in the region, bringing an excellent level of care to more than 250,000 patients throughout Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. From everyday health care needs to highly specialized medical services, you can trust The Baton Rouge Clinic to provide clinical excellence and compassionate care for your entire family. After all, The Baton Rouge Clinic has been caring for generations for over 70 years. For more information visit The Baton Rouge Clinic website, find The Baton Rouge Clinic on Facebook and follow The Baton Rouge Clinic on Twitter.