Southern University Law Center named #2 best law school for African Americans by preLaw magazine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Law Center was recently ranked second on a list of the best law schools for African American students across the country by preLaw magazine.
In a recent article written by Mike Stetz published by the magazine’s online edition, SU Student Body Association President Nicole Okeke-Oraeki was interviewed. She shares her campus experience and why she chose to attend the SU Law Center.
“I feel pride. I feel empowerment,” Okeke-Oraeki said in the article. “I also feel a sense of responsibility to make pathways for other people who look like me.”
Okeke-Oraeki says she chose SU because it’s family-oriented, has a “vast and helpful” alumni base, and has become a model of diversity.
“Southern University is different. The students pretty much all come from the same backgrounds. Their skin color may different, but everyone has had similar experiences,” she said in the interview.
The top ranked law school for African Americans, according to the magazine, is Howard University School of Law.
Click here to read the full article.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.