Police: Animal Control seize number of dogs from home on Southmoor Drive after reports of cruelty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Animal Control workers seized a number of dogs from a home on Southmoor Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 after neighbors reported potential cruelty, Baton Rouge police confirmed to WAFB on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
BRPD was at the scene to monitor, but it is unclear if police or animal control made an arrest in the case. Investigators found equipment on the scene that is sometimes used for breeding associated with dog fighting, police said.
