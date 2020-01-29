LSU men’s basketball hosts Alabama in first test after return to AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the beginning of the season in November 2019.
No. 22 LSU (15-4, 6-0 SEC) will host unranked Alabama (12-7, 4-2 SEC) at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Jan. 29.
The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will be available for streaming on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.
RELATED STORIES:
LSU is on an eight-game win streak, including a straight six-game stretch against SEC opponents.
Alabama is on a four-game win streak, which started with a nearly 20-blowout upset of then No. 4 ranked Auburn on Jan. 15.
Both teams won their test of the BIG 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 25, with LSU defeating Texas and Alabama defeating Kansas State.
No. 22 LSU and Alabama will tipoff at 6 p.m. This game will be the LSU men’s basketball team has played since the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.