Louisiana school makes 300 Valentines cards for troops overseas

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty, and staff at a high school in Louisiana have made hundreds of valentines to send to troops overseas.
Ashley Hatcher's class at Maurepas High School took part in the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach Program's Valentine initiative.
“I explained to the students that these soldiers do not have the luxury of waking up to a homemade colorful valentine card, a piece of chocolate, or a tight hug from their children,” Hatcher said in a Facebook post.
She extended the invitation schoolwide and made over 300 cards and donated 200 snack items.
"Thank you MHS for approving this initiative, thank you students for the sweet sayings and valentines, thank you Parents and club/scout sponsors for teaching these children to GIVE their hearts," Hatcher says.
Hatcher says organizers were shocked to see such a large donation from such a small school.
“We are Maurepas proud,” her post said.
