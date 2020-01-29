FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet, slick streets

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet, slick streets
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
By Diane Deaton | January 29, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered areas of light to moderate rainfall on First Alert Doppler radar will definitely impact your morning commute.

Wet, slick streets will be the weather headline for Wednesday out-the-door.

Rain will be tapering off, becoming more isolated by mid-morning. By Wednesday afternoon, only a very few spotty showers remain.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a Wednesday high of 64°.

Overnight into Thursday, patchy fog returns and temps will drop to a low of 44°.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Drier Thursday with a low in the 60°s.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.