FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet, slick streets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered areas of light to moderate rainfall on First Alert Doppler radar will definitely impact your morning commute.
Wet, slick streets will be the weather headline for Wednesday out-the-door.
Rain will be tapering off, becoming more isolated by mid-morning. By Wednesday afternoon, only a very few spotty showers remain.
Mostly cloudy and breezy with a Wednesday high of 64°.
Overnight into Thursday, patchy fog returns and temps will drop to a low of 44°.
Drier Thursday with a low in the 60°s.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.