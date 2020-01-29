FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next round of rain expected Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rain is gone, but clouds will linger through the night and into Thursday. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s by Thursday’s sunrise, with low clouds and possibly even a few patches of fog. At this stage, however, the Storm Team is not anticipating the onset of widespread dense fog.
We could see a few peeks of sunshine Thursday, but the day will be dominated by mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. After a cool morning start, temperatures will climb to the mid 50s by lunchtime and reach 60° to the low 60s for the afternoon. Thursday stays dry through the daylight hours, with isolated showers possible by the mid-evening.
The Storm Team has been forecasting rains Friday all week long. Unfortunately, our computer guidance is not providing us with high confidence as to when the rains will start and end Friday. Most of our guidance shows rains during the first half of the day with the action tapering off into the afternoon. We are expecting a south to north gradient of rainfall for the day, with larger amounts along the coast and smaller totals towards the La./Miss. state line.
Plan for scattered to likely showers Friday morning, with rain totals around metro Baton Rouge coming in at well under 0.25″. Severe storms are not a concern. After a cool morning in the 40s, Friday temperatures will struggle to reach 60° for the afternoon.
While we expect a mainly dry Friday afternoon, clouds could linger through the afternoon and into the night. Plan for some clouds early Saturday, with daybreak temperatures in the low 40s. The clouds should steadily thin through the day, with highs reaching the low 60s.
Sunday looks like a real beauty, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70° for metro Baton Rouge.
Rain returns to the forecast next week. Scattered rains will develop during the latter half of Monday (Feb. 3). The next cold front arrives Tuesday, delivering showers and thunderstorms to the WAFB area. Isolated to scattered rains could linger into Wednesday before finally clearing out. After that, WAFB’s exclusive 10-day forecast calls for a run of dry days from Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 6 through 8).
