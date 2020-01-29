Baton Rouge residents from China talk about coping with news of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are stuck in the U.S. unable to go home to China for the Chinese New Year. It's all because of the coronavirus that has swept through China.
Liqun Fang's parents and seven-year-old son are in China right now.
She normally flies over there every Chinese New Year but this year is different.
The coronavirus has locked down most of the country, meaning this year she won't make it.
"If you say you aren't worried that's wrong and that's not true. We are definitely concerned about them," Fang said.
Austin Kemker will have more from Fang and another Baton Rouge resident with family in China at 9News at 6.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.