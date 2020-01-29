Baton Rouge EMS launches defibrillator registry to help bystanders save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ZOLL, a company that develops and markets medical devices and software to help emergency workers save lives, has now partnered with East Baton Rouge Parish EMS to provide owners of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) a registry to help maintain their equipment and stay compliant with state regulations.
According to Louisiana law, “any person or entity that possesses an AED shall notify a local provider of emergency medical services, such as a 911 service, local ambulance service, or fire department of the acquisition, location, and type of AED.”
Time is of the essence in any cardiac emergency, and EBR EMS says studies show a victim’s chance of surviving a cardiac episode is reduced by 10% with every minute that passes without CPR or defibrillation. Those enrolled in the registry can potentially make the difference between life and death.
“We are pleased to be a partner with East Baton Rouge EMS, and support the citizens of the parish, by providing them with this registry. We look forward to working with more parishes in the state to help provide these notifications,” said ZOLL En-Pro’s General Manager John Pierson.
The registry will provide important data about AEDs. Specific information will include:
- Individuals responsible for maintaining AED program sites and inspection of the AED
- Identity of the AED by manufacturer, make/model and serial number
- The location of the AED by physical address and the specific placement on the property
- Specific days and times of AED availability
- The type and expiration dates of batteries and electrodes
Those in the registry will get monthly notifications the check the unit and to change any expired batteries or electrodes. Those registered can also support the EBR 911 center by making their AED available to public agencies that use a particular dispatch software.
Owners of AEDs can register their devices by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.