Women’s Basketball: Southern powers past Alabama A&M with strong 4th quarter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team stayed close against Alabama A&M for most of the game and then surged to the win with a little more than 9:00 left.
The Lady Jags (8-11, 6-2 SWAC) took a 55-46 victory over the Lady Bulldogs (8-10, 4-3 SWAC) Monday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Forward Jaden Towner led Southern with 14 points. She was 4-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Guard Brittany Rose added 11 points. Guard Caitlin Davis chipped in eight points and pulled down six rebounds.
The third quarter ended with the Lady Jags trailing by just one point, 37-36, then outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 19-9, in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.
