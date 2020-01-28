USDA offering high-speed internet program in 3 rural parishes

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The USDA has invested $15.5 million in improving high-speed broadband internet for rural households in three Louisiana parishes.
USDA Rural Development Louisiana State Director Roy Holleman announced a project that will create or improve e-connectivity for 2,609 rural households, 12 pre-subscribed businesses and 16 pre-subscribed farms in Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and St. Landry parishes.
Star Telephone Company Inc., will deploy 154 miles of optical fiber and 95 miles of drop optical fiber cable to the locations. The project will cover 136 square miles in the parishes.
