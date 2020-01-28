TeamHolly raises over $320,000 in memory of Holly Clegg

(WAFB) - A group of supporters and family members of famed Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg raised $328,000 in her memory to benefit cancer research.
The group handed over a check to the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund. The fund was set up at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas where Clegg was treated for terminal stomach cancer before her death in November of 2019.
“It was incredibly emotional for Holly’s family to walk the halls of [MD Anderson Cancer Center] without Holly for the first time, but it was powerful and we know this was her dream,” states a post shared to an Instagram account managed by Clegg’s supporters.
“Our work is just getting started, but we miss Holly more than words can describe,” the post continues. “We love you so much, Holly!”
