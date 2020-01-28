#TeamHolly raises over $320,000 in memory of Holly Clegg

#TeamHolly raises over $320,000 in memory of Holly Clegg
Clegg told WAFB that her journey was not an easy one, but as she approached its end, she may have developed one last recipe, one for the soul. She said life was made sweeter by cherishing each day she had left, spending it with loved ones and family. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | January 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 7:28 PM

(WAFB) - A group of supporters and family members of famed Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg raised $328,000 in her memory to benefit cancer research.

The group handed over a check to the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund. The fund was set up at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas where Clegg was treated for terminal stomach cancer before her death in November of 2019.

READ MORE: Holly Clegg, known for popularizing recipes for cancer and diabetes patients, has died

READ ALSO: Holly Clegg celebrates milestone anniversary amid cancer journey

“It was incredibly emotional for Holly’s family to walk the halls of [MD Anderson Cancer Center] without Holly for the first time, but it was powerful and we know this was her dream,” states a post shared to an Instagram account managed by Clegg’s supporters.

“Our work is just getting started, but we miss Holly more than words can describe,” the post continues. “We love you so much, Holly!”

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.