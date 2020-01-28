TeamHolly raises over $320,000 in memory of Holly Clegg

View this post on Instagram

A #TeamHolly weekend in Houston. The family was at @mdandersoncancercenter this afternoon and sat down with Holly’s doctors to hear about the trials and research planned from the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund. After six months, the fund raised $328,000 and we all cannot wait to see what this amazing team can do! It was incredibly emotional for Holly’s family to walk the halls of @mdandersoncancercenter without Holly for the first time, but it was powerful and we know this was her dream. Our work is just getting started, but we miss Holly more than words can describe. We love you so much, Holly! 💜