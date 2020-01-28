Police say there was fatal, accidental shooting back in 2016 at same address on Birch Street where 3-year-old just killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, there was a fatal, accidental shooting in 2016 at the same home on Birch Street where a 3-year-old boy was just killed.
In the 2016 case, then 17-year-old Ahmad Antoine turned himself in to police and was charged with negligent homicide after accidentally shooting and killing his friend, Devin Anderson, 17, with a shotgun.
PREVIOUS STORY>>> 17-year-old arrested in fatal Birch St. shooting
Antoine initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed his plea to guilty on July 16, 2018. According to court documents, Antoine was sentenced to jail time, but on Oct. 17 of the same year, the sentence was suspended to five years of supervised probation.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Amir Antoine, 3, was shot in killed in what is also believed to be an accidental shooting at the same home in the 1900 block of Birch Street.
It’s currently unclear if and how the two cases may be related.
