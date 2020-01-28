Petition launched to feature Kobe Bryant on NBA logo

In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Mykal Vincent | January 28, 2020 at 6:49 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 6:49 AM

(WAFB) - Millions of people have signed a petition to change the silhouette on the NBA logo to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26.

A petition on Change.org started by Nick M called for the NBA’s logo to “immortalize (Kobe) forever.”

The current logo had featured former Lakers player Jerry West since 1969. A self-proclaimed “surrogate father” to Bryant, West has previously said he wished they would change it.

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Usher, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber threw their support behind the idea, several proposing designs.

“New logo. @nba Let’s do what’s right,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.

“Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it. #changethelogo,” Usher wrote.

