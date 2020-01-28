Mom, girlfriend of man killed during alleged drag racing crash hope for justice

Her son was setting his entire future in motion. A Southern University student, the 24-year-old had a passion for photography and was just about to propose to his girlfriend in a few weeks on Valentine’s Day. Those dreams were senselessly cut short Saturday, Jan. 25 when out of nowhere, police say two men came drag racing down Lobdell Boulevard. One of the men lost control of his car before slamming into Rudd, who was riding his bicycle.