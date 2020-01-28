Men’s Basketball: Southern dominates Alabama A&M for 5th straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped on Alabama A&M early and dominated the entire game Monday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Jags (8-13, 5-3 SWAC) exploded for a 67-46 win over Alabama A&M (5-13, 2-5 SWAC).
Guard Micah Bradford led Southern with 13 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. Guard Lamarcus Lee added 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. He also had three steals. Center Amel Kuljuhovic chipped nine points.
The Jaguars led by 15 points at halftime on their way to the 21-point win.
