Men’s Basketball: Southern dominates Alabama A&M for 5th straight win
Southern guard Micah Bradford (No. 13) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 27, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 11:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped on Alabama A&M early and dominated the entire game Monday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Jags (8-13, 5-3 SWAC) exploded for a 67-46 win over Alabama A&M (5-13, 2-5 SWAC).

SU MBB vs Alabama A&M

Guard Micah Bradford led Southern with 13 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. Guard Lamarcus Lee added 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. He also had three steals. Center Amel Kuljuhovic chipped nine points.

The Jaguars led by 15 points at halftime on their way to the 21-point win.

