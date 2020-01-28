Man injured in wreck involving train in Livingston

By Rachael Thomas | January 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:46 PM

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A male driver was injured in a wreck involving a train in Livingston on Tuesday, Jan. 28, emergency crews say.

Emergency officials say the train hit the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of W Railroad Street and Florida Boulevard near N Range Road.

The man in the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

