Man injured in wreck involving train in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A male driver was injured in a wreck involving a train in Livingston on Tuesday, Jan. 28, emergency crews say.
Emergency officials say the train hit the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of W Railroad Street and Florida Boulevard near N Range Road.
The man in the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
