LSU’s Kiya Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
The Dallas native scored a 39.725 in the all-around for the best performance of her debut season. Johnson also scored a perfect 10 on beam and became the third LSU freshman to score a perfect 10. She is also the fourth LSU gymnast to score a perfect 10 on beam.
Johnson set a career-high on bars with a 9.85 and earned a 9.90 on vault.
Johnson has won nine titles with two in the all-around, two on vault, three on floor and two on beam.
The No. 6 Tigers will return to action against No. 8 Alabama Friday, Jan. 31 in the PMAC. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network at 7:15 PM.
