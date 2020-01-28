LSU softball ranked No. 11 in preseason polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team will start the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches poll.
The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. The squad ended the 2019 season with a 43-19 overall record. They will be returning 16 players from the 2019 roster, including Preseason All-SEC selections Aliyah Andrews and Shelbi Sunseri. The Tigers add seven freshmen to the roster.
LSU earned a total of 499 points in the NFCA poll and 290 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers are one of 10 SEC schools in the top 25 of the NFCA poll and one of eight schools in the top 25 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
LSU will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, Feb. 6 with a game against Central Arkansas before hosting the annual Tiger Classic Feb. 7-9 in Tiger Park. The Tigers will be welcoming in 2019 Women’s College World Series team Oklahoma State, who is ranked 13th in the nation, and Florida A&M.
